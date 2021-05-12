Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Cut by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $592.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $622.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.87. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $240.34 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

