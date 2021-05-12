Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells $2,774,595.65 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65.

LRCX traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $592.43. 1,945,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $240.34 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $622.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

