L Brands (NYSE:LB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.32.

LB stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after buying an additional 315,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

