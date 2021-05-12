L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $70.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Shares of LB traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. L Brands has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

