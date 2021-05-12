Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 404.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 90,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after buying an additional 291,590 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

