Kura Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.14.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.