Kuai Token (KT) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

