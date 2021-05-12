K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.01 ($10.60).

Shares of SDF opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.42. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a one year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

