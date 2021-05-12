Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 193,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

