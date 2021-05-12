KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of KPTSF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

