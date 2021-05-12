Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 395 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

