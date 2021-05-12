Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 39,200 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.68% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,086 shares of company stock worth $774,595. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

