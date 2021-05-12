Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,335. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

