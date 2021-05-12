Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.34 and its 200 day moving average is $208.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

