Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

