Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 240,200 Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.49% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

