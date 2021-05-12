Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 3,900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

