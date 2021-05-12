Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

