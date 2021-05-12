Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

