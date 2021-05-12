Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Down 15.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) traded down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.52. 8,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 312,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.
In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
