Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Down 15.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) traded down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.52. 8,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 312,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $170,035,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

