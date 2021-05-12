Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98), Briefing.com reports.
Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.84. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21.
In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.