Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98), Briefing.com reports.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.84. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

