KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNOP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

