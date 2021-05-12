Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $446.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,545.24 and approximately $446.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

