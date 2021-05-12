Kirk Malloy Sells 1,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 542,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

