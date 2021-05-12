Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 531,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,397,059 shares.The stock last traded at $7.42 and had previously closed at $7.66.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 1,840,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

