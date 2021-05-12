Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
