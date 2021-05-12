Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

