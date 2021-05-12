Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $89.41 million, a P/E ratio of -139.23 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KINS. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.