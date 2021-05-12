Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $4.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.80 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $30.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.27 million to $31.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $46.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIN. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

