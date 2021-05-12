Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.05 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $13.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,330,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,828,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 359.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

