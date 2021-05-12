Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBAL. B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

