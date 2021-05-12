Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Sells £9,450,000 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider James David Knight sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £9,450,000 ($12,346,485.50).

KEYS opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Wednesday. Keystone Law Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 417.51 ($5.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 558.43. The company has a market capitalization of £206.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

