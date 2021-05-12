Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.06.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$30.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 106.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.