KeyCorp Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $475.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAYC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.78.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $321.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $233.27 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.