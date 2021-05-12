KeyCorp Increases Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $94.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $5,795,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.