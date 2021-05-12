KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

