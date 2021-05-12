KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

NYSE XEC opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.