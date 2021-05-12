KeyCorp Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $57.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

TEX opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,340 shares of company stock worth $11,834,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $6,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Terex by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

