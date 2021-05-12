KeyCorp Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $80.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.