Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.74

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.19, with a volume of 70071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.68.

PPRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

