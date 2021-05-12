Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.74

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.19, with a volume of 70071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.68.
PPRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
