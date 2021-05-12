Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €194.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €194.00 ($228.24) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €150.35 ($176.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €165.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.55. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

