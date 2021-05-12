KeeperDAO Price Tops $551.82 on Major Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $551.82 or 0.01000238 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00084213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.38 or 0.01066506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00110496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.78 or 0.10277100 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

