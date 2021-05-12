KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBCSY. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 54,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,481. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.