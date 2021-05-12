Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00.
- On Monday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00.
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -36.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $82.47.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $11,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
