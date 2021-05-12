Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -36.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $11,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

