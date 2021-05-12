JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NYSE PBR opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

