JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.