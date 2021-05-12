JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 102.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 43,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,661 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

