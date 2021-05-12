JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,870 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 34,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,553. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15.

