JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $162,000 in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Get Biodesix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of BDSX opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.