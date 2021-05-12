JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $155,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIGI opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

