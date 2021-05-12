JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $124,000 Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EQNR stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.